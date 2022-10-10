Lack of credit history can work against you in time of need
Monwabisi Mdlalose, an IT specialist who has been working for almost 20 years, has never taken credit in his entire life and does not want to do so until he buys his first family home.
So wary about his credit status that Mdlalose even bought his first car, a Toyota Yaris, for just over R150,000, cash...
Lack of credit history can work against you in time of need
Monwabisi Mdlalose, an IT specialist who has been working for almost 20 years, has never taken credit in his entire life and does not want to do so until he buys his first family home.
So wary about his credit status that Mdlalose even bought his first car, a Toyota Yaris, for just over R150,000, cash...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos