Mdlalose's tavern suspects unveiled
Five Lesotho nationals wanted for 16 murders
By Bafana Nzimande, Lindile Sifile and 'Marafaele Mohloboli - 06 September 2022 - 07:15
One of the suspects wanted for the Mdlalose's tavern mass killing is a leader of a Lesotho group that is said to be linked to Zama-zamas and enjoys the support of the ruling party in the mountain kingdom.
Sarel Lehlanya Sello is part of five wanted suspects who were revealed by the South African Police Service yesterday. The wanted men are believed to be all from Lesotho and they are Sello, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho...
Mdlalose's tavern suspects unveiled
Five Lesotho nationals wanted for 16 murders
One of the suspects wanted for the Mdlalose's tavern mass killing is a leader of a Lesotho group that is said to be linked to Zama-zamas and enjoys the support of the ruling party in the mountain kingdom.
Sarel Lehlanya Sello is part of five wanted suspects who were revealed by the South African Police Service yesterday. The wanted men are believed to be all from Lesotho and they are Sello, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos