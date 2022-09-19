Clients left high and dry as travel agent goes to ground
Workers fret over possibility of not being paid
By Lindile Sifile - 19 September 2022 - 07:48
While more customers are coming out about being scammed by Tshiamo Travels, the company’s employees are crossing their fingers that they get paid their salaries later this month as their employer has gone to ground.
Sowetan has learned that the KZN-based dubious travelling agency continues to advertise future trips through its social media despite its website being down since a fortnight ago and its domain is being sold...
Clients left high and dry as travel agent goes to ground
Workers fret over possibility of not being paid
While more customers are coming out about being scammed by Tshiamo Travels, the company’s employees are crossing their fingers that they get paid their salaries later this month as their employer has gone to ground.
Sowetan has learned that the KZN-based dubious travelling agency continues to advertise future trips through its social media despite its website being down since a fortnight ago and its domain is being sold...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos