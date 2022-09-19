×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Clients left high and dry as travel agent goes to ground

Workers fret over possibility of not being paid

By Lindile Sifile - 19 September 2022 - 07:48

While more customers are coming out about being scammed by Tshiamo Travels, the company’s employees are crossing their fingers that they get paid their salaries later this month as their employer has gone to ground.

Sowetan has learned that the KZN-based dubious travelling agency continues to advertise future trips through its social media despite its website being down since a fortnight ago and its domain is being sold...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death