Cele, 'leader of group wanted for tavern shootings', met at airport
Minister arranged meeting for group with SAPS
By Bafana Nzimande, Nomazima Nkosi and Lindile Sifile - 07 September 2022 - 07:19
Police minister Bheki Cele last month met with Sarel “Lehlanya” Sello – one of the most wanted men by police in SA for the Soweto tavern shooting – but let him go.
Sello is the leader of Terene ya Khosi Mokata, a Lesotho group whose five members are wanted by SAPS for the murder of 16 people at Mdlalose's tavern in Soweto on July 10. The mass killings happened when a group of armed men, who were targeting another gang member, walked into the tavern and randomly shot at patrons, injuring seven other people...
Cele, 'leader of group wanted for tavern shootings', met at airport
Minister arranged meeting for group with SAPS
Police minister Bheki Cele last month met with Sarel “Lehlanya” Sello – one of the most wanted men by police in SA for the Soweto tavern shooting – but let him go.
Sello is the leader of Terene ya Khosi Mokata, a Lesotho group whose five members are wanted by SAPS for the murder of 16 people at Mdlalose's tavern in Soweto on July 10. The mass killings happened when a group of armed men, who were targeting another gang member, walked into the tavern and randomly shot at patrons, injuring seven other people...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos