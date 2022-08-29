Travel agency takes clients for a ride
Tshiamo Travels fails to book flights, accommodation
Controversial travel agency Tshiamo Travels has been served with a letter of demand by customers who are due for a trip to Bali in Indonesia in September.
This is the latest development following a cancelled trip to Turkey last week which left a group of about 20 customers shocked when they discovered that the company had not made any bookings for them...
