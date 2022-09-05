SPECIAL REPORT | Tshiamo travels - fraud, dissapointment and anger

At least five fraud cases have been opened against Pearl Khumalo, the owner of Tshiamo Travels, a company that has been accused of scamming its clients by allegedly making fake group bookings for overseas trips.

This is the latest development following two previous articles that Sowetan Consumer ran about Tshiamo Travels’ two separate trips to Turkey in August and to Bali this month, which had to be called off after Khumalo allegedly failed to make bookings.