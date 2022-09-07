'Real Housewives of Durban' star LaConco distances herself from dodgy agency Tshiamo Travels

Reality TV star Nonkanyiso Conco distanced herself from the dubious Tshiamo Travels – an agency that has recently come under the spotlight for scamming its customers.
The television personality, popularly known as LaConco, was reacting to allegations that Tshiamo had defrauded almost 100 clients who were meant to travel to different destinations around the globe.
The company was served with a letter of demand by a group that was meant to travel to Bali this month. This was after its owner, Pearl Khanyi Khumalo, could not provide the 22 travellers with their flight details and accommodation particulars ahead of their trip this month. They each paid R20,000 for the trip.
Prior to that, another group of about 30 who were due to travel to Turkey last month had their trip cancelled at the 11th hour with one traveller, who had driven from Bloemfontein, finding out at OR Tambo International Airport that the trip had been canned.
Khumalo, who has gone to ground since the Sowetan started writing about her company last month, claimed to her customers that one of her employees stole large amounts of money from her company. Her other excuse was that her company's bank accounts had been frozen because of an investigation. However, the company continues to advertise future trips on these social media accounts.
LaConco, whose face could be seen on Tshiamo Travels’ social media platforms, admitted having done promotional work for Tshiamo, which required her to travel with Khumalo to Thailand a few months ago.
“There has been an ongoing outbreak on social media of clients who have paid Tshiamo Travels and Unamilah Creations owned by Khanyisile Pearl Khumalo and not received what’s due. I’ve been sent direct messages regarding this matter on all my social media platforms and [received] calls from friends. I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all victims and especially to those who trusted the brands because I had been part of,” wrote LaConco on Twitter.
The Real Housewives of Durban star said she first saw Tshiamo’s advert in January this year on social media and became interested in working with Khumalo.
“I then made contact with Pearl and I started planning our Thailand trip, which we agreed to treat as a PR exchange trip to promote her brand… With all being said, please understand I was part of the brand to help promote only. I have no information what has led to this unfortunate incident,” added LaConco.
Several cases of fraud have been opened against Khumalo by her clients, who are owed over R1.6m.
Sowetan also understands that she has blocked some of her clients on her social media platforms.
