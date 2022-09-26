No shortcuts for relief
Beware the snare of unethical debt counsellors
By Lindile Sifile - 26 September 2022 - 12:10
The National Debt Counsellors’ Association (NDCA) has cautioned consumers about the critical importance of choosing professional counsellors for guidance as interest and inflation rates rise.
Last week, the SA Reserve Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points, which effectively increases the cost of servicing credit, meaning consumers will pay more to service debt such as credit cards, car, home, and personal loans, among other things...
