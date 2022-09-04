As at August 31, 622 children have to wait a year for orthopaedic surgery, another 1,304 have a six-month wait for general surgery, 243 men suffering with enlarged prostate glands have a wait of two to three years, while another 41 diagnosed with prostate cancer have to wait six months. Six children with brain tumours have to wait four months for the surgery they need.
The worst waiting time is for 1,777 people who need hip and knee replacements, with the backlog resulting in a wait of four-and-a-half years.
While Mokgethi said the Covid-19 pandemic and the fire at CMJAH were partial causes of the growing waiting lists, Bloom pointed out that better management could help fix some of the other identified problems such as broken equipment, non-functioning autoclaves and dysfunctional boilers.
Adding to the surgery backlogs is the fact that many public health patients had to wait a long time to be diagnosed, so their suffering during the extended delay is immense, Bloom said.
“Some waiting lists only get shorter because patients die while waiting. Surgery blitzes in the evenings and on weekends will help to cut the lists, and private hospitals can be paid to do surgery for public patients,” Bloom said, explaining some of the solutions Gauteng health management could resort to in an effort to address the situation.
Surgery backlogs soar at Bara Hospital as patients suffer
Some patients told to wait 4-and-a-half years for their operations
Image: File/ ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Not enough theatre time, non-availability of ICU beds, power outages and the prolonged closure of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital trauma unit due to last year’s fire are some of the reasons why Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto has developed a huge surgery waiting list.
The number of patients waiting for operations at Bara has jumped from 7,288 last year to 11,194 — an increase of over 3,900 cases — with some patients informed they will have to wait until December 2026 for the surgery they need.
The crisis was revealed this week by Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi in response to questions posed by DA shadow health MEC Jack Bloom, a member of the provincial legislature.
According to the information declared by Mokgethi, there are 3,394 cataract patients who will have to wait for a year to regain their sight, while more than 700 acute care and trauma surgery patients have a wait of six months to a year.
Bara CEO explains why they've cancelled or postponed 870 operations this year
As at August 31, 622 children have to wait a year for orthopaedic surgery, another 1,304 have a six-month wait for general surgery, 243 men suffering with enlarged prostate glands have a wait of two to three years, while another 41 diagnosed with prostate cancer have to wait six months. Six children with brain tumours have to wait four months for the surgery they need.
The worst waiting time is for 1,777 people who need hip and knee replacements, with the backlog resulting in a wait of four-and-a-half years.
While Mokgethi said the Covid-19 pandemic and the fire at CMJAH were partial causes of the growing waiting lists, Bloom pointed out that better management could help fix some of the other identified problems such as broken equipment, non-functioning autoclaves and dysfunctional boilers.
Adding to the surgery backlogs is the fact that many public health patients had to wait a long time to be diagnosed, so their suffering during the extended delay is immense, Bloom said.
“Some waiting lists only get shorter because patients die while waiting. Surgery blitzes in the evenings and on weekends will help to cut the lists, and private hospitals can be paid to do surgery for public patients,” Bloom said, explaining some of the solutions Gauteng health management could resort to in an effort to address the situation.
Fire at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital quickly put out, no-one hurt
According to Mokgethi, the reasons contributing to the backlogs are: insufficient theatre time, a lack of available post-op ICU/HCU beds, non-functioning equipment, power outages and non-functioning surgical theatres at the nearby Bheki Mlangeni Hospital where elective cataract and minor surgery can be done.
This was compounded by the cancellation or postponing of 1,786 operations in the past year “for various reasons”.
In June Bara Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia said, during an oversight visit by the Human Rights Commission, that emergency surgeries were prioritised as the patient load was too heavy for their 43 surgical theatres.
“We don’t cancel any emergency cases and the reasons for cancellation are many — some of them are patient-related, which we are not in control of. For example, if the person is not fit for a surgery,” she explained.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos