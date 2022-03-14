Letters

Big ups to health workers for keeping Bara afloat

By READER LETTER - 14 March 2022 - 09:41
Medical staff at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital are protesting outside demanding that contract staff hired for Covid-19 pressure be retained and problems of waste removal and food supply be addressed immediately.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

It's painful to see and hear about the  problems at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. I shall talk about the urology and pharmacy departments because I always accompany my husband there.

In urology, the doctors attend to more than 1,000 patients per day with very few nurses, but they are so dedicated. The pharmacy starts working before 7am, to serve more than a 1,000 patients but the queues flow and one is back home on time.

So my belief is that this is one very good hospital, and the government must do something ASAP to improve the lot of the dedicated health workers there.

Big ups to those who continue to take care of us, I appreciate it. Thanks!

Fanisa Msane, Soweto

