25 years on Mthunzi still got 'the attitude'
Youngster who wowed SA as a debater takes on Gauteng's toughest hospital job
“When Mthunzi speaks everyone listens,” screamed a Sowetan headline on an article about then 18-year-old Ashley Mthunzi, who had wowed an audience during a school debate competition in Soweto.
Mthunzi, a then standard 10 (now grade 12) pupil at Reasoma High School in Protea, Soweto, had received a well-deserved standing ovation after he had meticulously debated how democracy can still thrive in poor countries...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.