A funeral parlour that gives life

JD Funerals has been an agent of progress in Molapo

It is a sunny Friday afternoon outside the gigantic three-storey face brick building in Molapo, Soweto where the streets are eerily silent. There are only a few vehicles parked outside JD Funerals, an unusual sight on Friday afternoons.



Entering the building, a framed picture of the founder of JD Funerals Joyce, Dibane Tsotetsi, mounted on the wall overshadows the reception area...