Bara's new oncology unit to help fight rare cancers in children

Zakithi Paediatric Oncology Clinic to also focus on blood disorders

A new paediatric oncology clinic that was launched at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto is set to make a major contribution towards fighting rare blood-related conditions and cancers among children in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.



Head of oncology at the hospital, Prof Gita Naidu, said nearly half of the children with cancer in the country were not being diagnosed because people were unaware of the early signs of the disease...