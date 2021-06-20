South Africa

Fire at laundry room of Bara hospital quickly contained

By TimesLIVE - 20 June 2021 - 14:09

A small fire broke out at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital's laundry area on Sunday but was swiftly contained with staff using on-site fire extinguishers.

It occurred in one of the back offices of the laundry area of the hospital, said the Gauteng health department.

"The office included a small laundry storeroom, used to store laundry of which a portion was unfortunately burnt. No system and laundry machines were affected by the fire, and no one got injured.

"The fire has not impacted clinical, and laundry services in the facility. Laundry services are running as normal in the hospital."

The City of Johannesburg fire department was called and had since left the site, after confirming that the fire was completely extinguished.

"From eye observation a heater was found in the back office where the fire is assumed to have started, but further investigations will be done by the relevant authorities on the actual cause of the fire," said the department.

TimesLIVE

Closure of Charlotte Maxeke placed a heavy burden on Gauteng health system – MEC

Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has admitted that the closure of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, which got burnt earlier this ...
News
3 days ago

Nurses 'overwhelmed, at risk of burnout' as cases soar above 13,000

'The private sector is already almost at full capacity and the public sector is already not coping. Where are the patients going to go?' ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight