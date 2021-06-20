Fire at laundry room of Bara hospital quickly contained

A small fire broke out at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital's laundry area on Sunday but was swiftly contained with staff using on-site fire extinguishers.

It occurred in one of the back offices of the laundry area of the hospital, said the Gauteng health department.

"The office included a small laundry storeroom, used to store laundry of which a portion was unfortunately burnt. No system and laundry machines were affected by the fire, and no one got injured.