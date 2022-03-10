Bara medical staff protests over piling medical waste, shortage of food for patients
Medical staff at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital protested outside the hospital on Thursday, demanding their managers to fix problems of piling refuse and medical waste and the shortage of food supply for patients.
They also want the retainment of contract staff who were hired to assist with pressures brought by Covid-19...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.