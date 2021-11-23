‘I live in fear of dying’: Gauteng cancer patient on treatment waiting list for 16 months

“Sometimes I’m scared to sleep because I don’t know if I will wake up the next day.”

These were the chilling words of Zuziwe Mdlulwa, who on Tuesday said she had been on the cancer radiation treatment waiting list at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital for 16 months.

Mdlulwa was diagnosed with cancer in June 2019. She completed her chemotherapy treatment but said she had not had a single radiation treatment and had been on the waiting list since her diagnosis.

“Even the slightest headache makes one think of death. I don’t enjoy life because I live in fear of dying.”

Mdlulwa said despite being on the waiting list there was no indication from the hospital of when she would receive treatment.

“They tell me they will call me when my turn comes,” she said.

Mdlulwa was among the health activists who marched to the office of Gauteng premier David Makhura to hand over a memorandum of demands for better health services for cancer patients in the province.

The march was led by Cancer Alliance, Section27 and the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC).

TAC provincial chairperson Sibongile Tshabalala said it was sad to see cancer patients dying before receiving treatment. She said health services had reached a crisis level.

“People don’t want to go to hospitals and clinics because of bad service. When they get there, they are given Panado. What will Panado do for a cancer patient?”