Gauteng Traffic Police clamp down on speedsters on the province's roads
In the past two weeks, more than 25 people were arrested for speeding on major roads in Gauteng
A 47-year-old driver of a Porsche has been classified by Gauteng Traffic Police as the worst transgressor among more than 25 people arrested for speeding on the province's freeways over the past two weeks.
According to a statement by the Gauteng Traffic Police, the driver was caught on the N4 to Mpumalanga on January 25 clocking 204km/h. He was arrested and detained at Bronkhorstspruit police station.
The force's High-Speed Unit has vowed to intensify patrols of freeways, streets and public places in marked vehicles to prevent road traffic violations.
According to the force's spokesperson Sello Maremane, in the past two weeks more than 25 drivers were found driving negligently and recklessly, failing to adhere to the prescribed maximum speed limit of 120km/h on a freeway.
The speedsters were arrested on major freeways including the N1, N4, R21, M1 and N14.
He said the speedsters were arrested on the spot and taken to various police stations where they were formally charged with reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit. Most of them have appeared at various magistrates' courts around Bronkhorstspruit and Tshwane while those arrested during the weekend are expected to appear this coming week.
“Excessive speeding is one of the contributory factors to road crashes leading to fatalities. Driver behaviour and attitude on our roads is a major concern to law enforcement authorities which therefore calls for the strengthening of road safety education. Many of these arrested speedsters were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol which poses a danger to the lives of road users,” Maremane said.
Meanwhile, the Gauteng Traffic Police also arrested a motorist on Friday on the R553 Golden Highway for driving under the influence of alcohol with a reading of 1.02 mg/l.
“The drunk driver was involved in an accident which caused serious injuries to other road users who are currently receiving medical treatment at Bara Hospital. The driver is currently detained at Eldorado police station,” Maremane said.
TimesLIVE
