Gauteng Traffic Police clamp down on speedsters on the province's roads

A 47-year-old driver of a Porsche has been classified by Gauteng Traffic Police as the worst transgressor among more than 25 people arrested for speeding on the province's freeways over the past two weeks.

According to a statement by the Gauteng Traffic Police, the driver was caught on the N4 to Mpumalanga on January 25 clocking 204km/h. He was arrested and detained at Bronkhorstspruit police station.

The force's High-Speed Unit has vowed to intensify patrols of freeways, streets and public places in marked vehicles to prevent road traffic violations.

According to the force's spokesperson Sello Maremane, in the past two weeks more than 25 drivers were found driving negligently and recklessly, failing to adhere to the prescribed maximum speed limit of 120km/h on a freeway.

The speedsters were arrested on major freeways including the N1, N4, R21, M1 and N14.