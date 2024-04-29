×

South Africa

Sassa suspends two employees for performing ritual in office

Needles found, muti sprinkled on colleagues' desks

By Mandla Khoza and Lindile Sifile - 29 April 2024 - 15:50
Sassa employees suspended.
Image: SA government via X

Two officials from a Sassa office in Mpumalanga have been suspended for performing a ritual in their office, where needles were found and suspected muti was allegedly sprinkled on their colleagues' workstations.

This came after the officials and two other men were caught on CCTV cameras entering the office after hours. In the footage, one of the men is seen walking around the office holding what looked like a snake while the other is seen sprinkling liquid around the office. The incident was recorded on April 12.

Their colleagues were shocked to find needles in the office and what looked like muti smeared at their work stations. They alerted their superiors. 

That led to officials not working from the office for two weeks until on Monday after the agency arranged for Sassa services to be rendered from the municipal hall.

Sassa spokesperson in Mpumalanga Senzeni Ngubeni said the two officials involved have since been suspended pending investigations.

"We have found out that two of our officials were involved in the incident. As it stands, they have been suspended. Investigation into their conduct is underway.

"We have arranged with the municipality to use the community hall while we clean and fumigate the office. Members of the public have been informed to use the community hall," said Ngubeni.

Speech Bubbles

