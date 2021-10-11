Mother 'abused' by Bara nursing staff

After breaking her ankle, she was left untreated for days

A Johannesburg woman is demanding answers after she slipped and fractured her ankle at a Chris Baragwanath Academic Hospital ward and allegedly went for days without receiving medical attention.



Ntombifuthi Nhancale, 30, of Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, was admitted on July 24 with labour pains. She delivered a healthy baby girl on July 27 by Cesarean section...