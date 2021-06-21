Troops deployed to stem the tide of coronavirus
3 Gauteng hospitals get military reinforcements
Military medical teams have been deployed to some Gauteng hospitals where health workers are overburdened and at risk of burnout due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases, which have seen a surge in admission of patients and increased bed space in wards.
Three of the hospitals in dire need of supports include Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, Jubilee Hospital and Bronkhorstspruit Hospital – both in Tshwane. Additional wards have been opened at these hospitals to create more capacity to handle patients during the third wave of the pandemic...
