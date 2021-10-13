Wits opens new R22m surgery training facility to counter brain-drain

The University of the Witwatersrand opened a R22m surgical skills lab in Johannesburg on Tuesday, a day after opening a new genetics lab and two weeks after announcing a R70m burns unit.

The new Wits advanced surgical skills lab was built to train surgical specialists and sub-specialists, of which there is a critical shortage in SA. According to the university, it is estimated that the country has only half the number of surgeons available to fully meet its needs.

Additionally, SA has been bleeding surgical experts to more competitive overseas markets in part because of the country’s lack of sufficient highly specialised facilities, infrastructure and advanced academic training programmes.

This is according to Wits university spokesperson Shirona Patel, who announced on Tuesday that the new state of the art unit was opened on the ninth floor of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences building in Parktown.

She said it was designed in line with international best standards and was installed with the latest technologies and teaching facilities, “putting the Wits surgical training programme on par with the best in the world”.

According to Wits head of surgical gastroenterology and clinical head of surgery at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre, Prof Damon Bizos, the university trains more doctors, surgeons, specialists, and sub-specialist than any other university in Southern Africa.

He said the new lab will put the university even further ahead with the training of more surgeons in a “state-of-the-art environment, with the best equipment available”.

“We need to replenish these specialised skills and replicate them in adequate measure to deliver essential services to South Africans and Africans,” he said.