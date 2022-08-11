53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today? Here's who will be affected

At least six municipalities in Gauteng will be affected by a 53-hour planned water outage by Rand Water from Thursday afternoon.
Rand Water in Johannesburg and the City of Tshwane issued an alert warning residents of the water outage due to planned maintenance.
The outage is to complete a tie-in of a newly installed S4 pipeline into the existing S4 pipeline.
The new portion of S4 Pipeline that will be tied in runs from Van Dyk Park to Rynfield.
The maintenance will take place from 5pm on Thursday until 10pm on Saturday.
“Residents are urged to use water sparingly during this time to prevent reservoirs from running dry. Please store sufficient water to sustain you for the duration of the shutdown, water tankers will be on standby as an alternative water supply.”
Which areas will be affected by the maintenance?
The following municipalities will experience water shortages:
- Ekurhuleni Metropolitan
- Tshwane Metropolitan
- Thembisile Hani Local Municipality
- Victor Khanye Local Municipality
- Govan Mbeki Local Municipality
- Lesedi Local Municipality
Rand Water said the maintenance will affect many areas on the East Rand and the north-eastern suburbs in Tshwane.
The following areas will experience water shortages:
Benoni, Daveyton, Etwatwa:
- Morehill
- Crystal Park
- Hillcrest
- Benoni AH
- Cloverdene
- Chief Albert Luthuli
- Mayfield
- Etwatwa
Brakpan and Springs:
- Mpact-New Era
- Sunair Park higher lying area / Barsalinga complex
- Vulcania
- Maryvlei
- Witpoortjie
- Welgedacht
- Bakerton
- Slovo Park
- Payneville
- Gugulethu / Everest
- Ergo-Mkhancwa
Tsakane:
- Tsakane
- Langaville
- Geluksdal
- Labore
- Withok
In Tshwane, the following reservoirs and areas might be affected:
- Cornwall Hill Reservoir: Doornkloof 391-JR
- Corobrick Plant: Grootfontein 394-JR, Rietfontein 375-JR, Rietfontein Ridge Ext 11, Rietvallei 377-JR, Mooikloof Manor Ext 2, The Hills (all extensions), Tygerpoort 371-JR and Zwavelpoort 373-JR
- Garsfontein Reservoir
- Eersterust Reservoir: Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemandpark, Mamelodi, Silvertondale and Waltloo
- Kilner Park Reservoir: Kilner Park
- Koedoesnek LL Reservoir: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Koedoesnek AH, Life Wilgers Hospital, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge, Struland AH, Wapadrand, Willow Glen, Willow Glen AH and Zwartkoppies
- Magalieskruin Reservoir: Hartebeestfontein 324-JR and Wonderboom
- Mamelodi R1 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi Ext 13, 27 and 34, and Mamelodi 608-JR
- Mamelodi R2 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi 608-JR, and Mamelodi Ext 13 and 15
- Montana Reservoir: Annlin, Christiaanville, Cynthia Vale, Derdepoortpark, Doornpoort, Kenley AH, Kozeni AH, Magalieskruin, Montana (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Pumulani AH, Sinoville and Wolmaranspoort AH
- Moreleta Reservoir: Bellevue, Brummeria (all extensions), Chrysler Park, Georgeville, Lindo Park, Lydiana, Lynnwood Manor, Mopani, Navors, Scientia, Silverton (all extensions), Vlakfontein and Weavind Park
- Murrayfield Reservoir: La Concorde, La Montagne, Meyerspark (all extensions), Murrayfield, Salieshoek and Val-de-Grace
- Parkmore LL Reservoir: Alphen Park, Ashley Gardens, Constantia Park, De Beers, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Park, Maroelana, Menlyn, Newlands, Tshwane and Waterkloof Glen
- Queenswood Reservoir: Colbyn, Deerness, Koedoespoort, Koedoespoort 325-JR, Môregloed, Queenswood, Rietfontein, Rietfontein 321-JR, Rietondale, Villieria and Waverle
- Sinoville HL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions)
- Sinoville LL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions)
- Villieria Peak Tanks: Magalieskruin 323-JR, Montana AH, Rietfontein, Villieria, Waverley, Wonderboom 302‑JR and Wonderboom South
- Waverley HL Reservoir: Bergtuin, East Lynne (all extensions), Koedoespoort (all extensions), Villieria and Waverley
- Waverley LL Reservoir: Derdepoortpark (all extensions), Ekklesia (all extensions), Jan Niemandpark and Lindo Park
- Elardus Park Reservoir: Constantia Park, Elardus Park (all extensions), Erasmuskloof (all extensions), Erasmuspark (all extensions), Garsfontein 374-JR, Garstkloof 595-JR, Moreletapark (all extensions), Rietvallei 377-JR, Rietvalleipark, Rietvalleirand (all extensions), Waterkloof 345-JR, 360-JR and 378-JR, Waterkloof AH, Waterkloof Glen and Wingate Park
- Gastonbury Reservoir, Six Fountains Estate and Silver Willows: Equestria (all extensions), Paradiso, Paramount Estate, Silver Lakes (all extensions), Silver View Ridge, Silver Woods Country Estate, Six Fountains (all extensions), Tijger Vallei (all extensions), Shere AH, Willow Acres (all extensions) and Willow Park Manor (all extensions)
- Koedoesnek: Faerie Glen (all extensions), Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Hartebeespoort 362-JR, Koedoesnek 341-JR, La Montagne (all extensions), Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge (all extensions), Meyerspark, Murrayfield, Struland AH, Tweefontein 372-JR, Val-de-Grace, Valley Farm 379-JR, Valley Farm AH, Wapadrand (all extensions) and Willow Glen AH
- Midas and Leander meters: Boardwalk Meander (all extensions), Bronberg (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions) and Olympus (all extensions)
- Mooikloof Reservoir: Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garsfontein Ext 10, 11 and 13, Moreletapark Ext 63 and 83, Prairie Giants Ext 3, Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Rietfontein 375-JR, Tweefontein 372-JR, Valley Farm 379-JR and Zwavelpoort 373-JR
- Nellmapius (all extensions)
- Sammy Marks Museum meter: Sammy Marks Museum
- Savannah: The Blyde Crystal Villa, Savanna Country Estate and N4 Gateway
- Woodlands Mall meter: Mooikloof Ridge
