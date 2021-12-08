Roof repairs at burnt Tshwane substation 'to be completed on Thursday'

The city of Tshwane said on Wednesday 80% of “Roof C” repairs at the burnt Mooikloof substation had been completed, and earthing of the substation had been done.

The substation was damaged by fire last Tuesday.

The city estimated last week that its teams could need up to nine days to restore electricity to the affected suburbs, namely Moreleta Park, Pretorius Park, Mooikloof, Olympus, Woodlands and part of Garsfontein.

Hilgard Matthews, the city’s head of communications, said that by Thursday morning the team would have installed the multicores to the protection panels, demolished the gables and finished the roofing of Room C.

Matthews said progress at the substation remained steady over the past 24 hours.

“The targets met, since yesterday’s update, are as follows: The 630sq/m transformer cables have been tested, the bottom and top bus-bars have been installed and these will be pressure tested by tomorrow, 80% of Roof C has been completed, and earthing of the substation was done,” Matthews said.

Meanwhile, providing an update on the Wapadrand substation outage — affecting Koedoeberg/Faerie Glen, Lombardi, Olympus, the Wapadrand area and a portion of Equestria — the city said investigations were under way to establish the cause of the trip.

The city said a 132KV transformer kept on tripping when artisans tried to supply electricity current to affected consumers.

“Insulation failure caused a phase short circuit inside the panel. We are using specialist cleaning (dry ice) to clean bottom and top bus-bars and then pressure test to assess the damage. Estimated time of repair not yet available at this stage. Investigation under way to establish the cause of 132KV trip,” said the city.

The city said it had been notified of a water shutdown by Rand Water scheduled from 6pm Wednesday to 2am Thursday to switch supply from an old to a new pipeline.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said upgrade work will be carried out at the Willow Acres, Six Fountains and Shere meters and was scheduled for several hours.

Six Fountains, Shere and Silver Willows would be affected.

He said the city had scheduled upgrade work for Thursday in Mientjieskop, where artisans will be installing meters. The upgrade will take about eight hours, from 9am to 5pm.

The following areas will be affected:

Arcadia

Arcadia Extension 9

Bryntirion

Deerness

Eastclyffe

Eastwood

Elandspoort 357-JR

Lisdogan Park

Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR

Prinshof 349-JR

Rietfontein

Rietfontein 321-JR

Rietondale

Rietondale Extension 1 and 2

Riviera

Riviera Extension 11

Riviera Extension 13

Villieria.

TimesLIVE