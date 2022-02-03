We need time to recover our emergency resources – Eskom

Eskom says challenges at four power stations are making it difficult to supply the country’s demand for electricity.

Jan Oberholzer, Eskom’s chief operations officer, said the power stations were Kusile, Majuba, Tutuka and Kendal. This comes as the power utility announced a fresh wave of load-shedding – stage 2 from on Wednesday to Monday morning.

“The unit we didn’t expect to give us challenges is Kusile. For the past five days we have had no units running,” Oberholzer told a media briefing.

Group CEO Andre de Ruyter said they are working hard to bring units back as quickly as possible and hope to be able to reduce the extent of load-shedding.

“Because we have had some challenges on our generation system, we have depleted our emergency reserves to the point where we risk not having an adequate backup supply in the event of further failures of our generation system,” said De Ruyter.

Eskom has experienced a number of breakdowns since last Friday, Oberholzer said.

“About 4,000MW was lost due to breakdowns, full load losses and partial load losses that immediately placed us where we are today,” he said.



The utility did not have sufficient generation capacity to meet demand and that necessitated the use of extensive emergency resources – water and pump storage and diesel.

“We then continued to have further breakdowns and delays in returning some units until on Wednesday [Tuesday], when we had further breakdowns,” Oberholzer said.