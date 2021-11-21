Joburg water systems improve after massive planned interruption

Water levels continue to improve in Johannesburg after a planned Rand Water interruption ended on Saturday.

According to a statement by Joburg Water on Sunday, the affected water systems have improved significantly and continue to recover.

It said the expected improvements in reservoir levels should continue during the course of Sunday and are estimated to be back to normal within the next 72 hours.

The supply from Eikenhof pump station is at full capacity at 1,200 mega litres with uninterrupted increase of 2,500 kilolitres per hour into the Commando system.