Brace yourself, eThekwini — load-shedding is coming after flood damage reprieve

Studies indicate that in the aftermath of the disaster, the municipality lost 50% (between 700MW to 800MW) of electrical load on its electrical infrastructure.

“To date a significant portion of this load has not been restored and will continue to be off the grid until extensive repairs are carried out.

“Importantly, there is agreement that the integrity of the electrical infrastructure was so severely compromised that if parts of the infrastructure and loads were to trip either through a manual intervention (load-shedding) or an electrical fault, it is possible and likely that the municipality grid could be even more severely damaged, further lengthening the duration of the outage.”