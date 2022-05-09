Blackouts killing off small businesses

Once thriving Soweto enterprises grind to a halt in 9-month outage

For 20 years Amos Vilakazi’s tuckshop enjoyed decent business with about 300 customers a week and making R3,000 in profit – but it all fell apart nine months ago when a local transformer blew up.



At least 56 homes in Doornkop Ext 4 in Soweto were plunged into darkness and their electricity has not been restored since the explosion. Eskom, their power supplier, hasn’t been able to fix the problem...