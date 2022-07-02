Eskom used 27 times more diesel in the first 5 months of 2022 than in 'whole 2016/2017 financial year'

Eskom burnt 571,295,617 litres of diesel in the first five months of this year at a cost of R6.4bn.

Replying to written questions by GOOD MP Brett Herron, minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan said 273-million litres were consumed at Eskom’s Ankerlig and Gourikwa open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) between January and May.

According to Gordhan, this was at a cost of about R3.84bn.

“Eskom used 27 times the amount of diesel in the first five months this year than it used in the whole 2016/2017 financial year, at the height of state capture,” said GOOD.

Herron said the staggering number excludes Friday’s revelation by Eskom CEO André de Ruyter that the power utility spent another R1.54bn on diesel in June alone.

“If you add that to the R3.84bn Gordhan said had been spent in the first five months of the year, it means Eskom burnt R5.3bn worth of diesel in the first half of the year.

“Two years ago, Gordhan revealed that the power utility consumed 10 million litres of diesel in 2016/2017 to keep its open-cycle gas turbines running. The cost of diesel to the country was R340m in the 2016/2017 financial year and R320m in 2017/2018. To put these numbers in perspective, that’s R320-R340m five and six years ago compared to R5.3bn in the first six months of this year,” he said.

At a media briefing on Friday, De Ruyter said overspending on diesel was partly due to Eskom having to consume more of the fuel than expected to avoid load-shedding, but also due to high global crude prices.