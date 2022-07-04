Eskom working on restoring power to Free State municipality after payment

It's been a tough four days for residents in Parys and Vredefort, in the Free State, who have been without electricity and endured knock-on water outages while the municipality worked to come up with the cash to honour its promise to pay Eskom.

The municipality is one of Eskom's worst debtors, which is why the power utility wanted payment up front.

Businesses, private homes and residents in old age homes and retirement villages have been without electricity and water but are standing together to help each other.

Clarissa Passeno, a manager at Sally Martin Park Methodist home in Parys, said the past few days had been difficult. The home houses 250 residents, with some of them in frail care.

“It's been extremely hard, but the love and support from the community is keeping us going. Though we have backup power, as soon as we started having water problems we were worried. But our community came through and immediately offered to bring us water from their boreholes,” she told TimesLIVE.

The home is running up a big bill for backup power.