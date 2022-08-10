Stop attacks on technicians, utility urges
Mabopane, Winterveldt feel the pinch as Eskom retreats
By Keletso Makhwanazi - 10 August 2022 - 08:16
As Eskom withdraws its technicians in certain areas of Tshwane because of threats and attacks on them, sections of Mabopane and Winterveldt have been left to live in darkness for months.
A section of Mabopane has been without power for about three months allegedly because of an adjacent informal settlement where there are illegal connections which often cause blackouts that affect people in formal houses. The problem has been persisting for more than a year. ..
