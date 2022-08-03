×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Burials suspended in Tembisa over protests, Eskom withdraws services

By Staff Reporter - 03 August 2022 - 21:09
Protests in Thembisa this week forced Ekurhuleni authorities to temporarily suspend burial services in the township.
Protests in Thembisa this week forced Ekurhuleni authorities to temporarily suspend burial services in the township.
Image: THULANI MBELE

The city of Ekurhuleni says because of the protests in Tembisa over the past few days, burial services in the township have been cancelled.

As a result, the municipality has not conducted any burials since Monday. There were no burials on Tuesday and no burials were scheduled for Wednesday.

“The city will continue to monitor the situation through the division of parks and cemeteries.  The city intends to resume burial operations on Thursday August 4,” the municipality’s spokesperson Zweli Dlamini  said.

Eskom also said on Tuesday it had withdrawn services in Tembisa because of the protests.

“Services will resume only when it is safe for our employees to work in the area,” Eskom said.

Residents were protesting against soaring electricity prices. Municipal property was torched and damaged during the protests on Monday. Four people were killed as authorities reacted to the unrest. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele