On May 25 City of Ekurhuleni MMC for finance Fanyana Nkosi said in his budget speech that indigent refers to people who reside in a property worth R250,000 or less. My application was declined without any documents at the Tsakane Customer Care Centre.
Then when I checked my account, which should not even have reached R4,000, it had shot up to almost R80,000 in a period of three months. Ekurhuleni used to be one of the best-run municipalities in terms of payments. My concern is that even leaders like Lebogang Maile have conceded that there are flaws in the billing system. He said this when he was in Tembisa recently.
The question is, how many of us can see this daylight robbery for what it is? Why does Ekurhuleni municipality issue wrong billing knowing that some people are not even sure what to do?
Even if you try to settle the account, you'll get different amounts in one day. Why does Ekurhuleni allow Tsakane and other townships to buy directly from Eskom while our neighbours – KwaThema and Tembisa – buy from the council? My advice to Ekurhuleni is: don't manage the metro in your offices. Information must filter down to communities.
Oupa Tsololi, Mashona, Tsakane
READER LETTER | Ekurhuleni billing crisis worrying
Image: Noxolo Sibiya
