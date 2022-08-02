Yes, I shot him — officer allegedly admits shooting Tembisa man
Four people die during violent protest over electricity tariffs
“Ja. Ek het hom geskiet (Yes. I shot him).”
These words will forever ring in the head of a grieving Tembisa mother whose son was shot dead allegedly by an Ekurhuleni metro police officer during a violent protest that left four people dead...
Yes, I shot him — officer allegedly admits shooting Tembisa man
Four people die during violent protest over electricity tariffs
“Ja. Ek het hom geskiet (Yes. I shot him).”
These words will forever ring in the head of a grieving Tembisa mother whose son was shot dead allegedly by an Ekurhuleni metro police officer during a violent protest that left four people dead...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos