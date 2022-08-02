×

Yes, I shot him — officer allegedly admits shooting Tembisa man

Four people die during violent protest over electricity tariffs

02 August 2022 - 07:44
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

“Ja. Ek het hom geskiet (Yes. I shot him).”

These words will forever ring in the head of a grieving Tembisa mother whose son was shot dead allegedly by an Ekurhuleni metro police officer during a violent protest that left four people dead...

