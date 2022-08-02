BARNARD MOFOKENG | Extend oil rebates to other sectors, not just to Eskom
More businesses should be able to claim tax rebates on fuel
By Barnard Mofokeng - 02 August 2022 - 11:29
Eskom has the privilege to claim rebates for every litre of diesel it buys and uses to manage the energy crisis through the VAT system from the SA Revenue Service (Sars). In terms of the Customs and Excise Act, Eskom claims back from Sars the fuel and Road Accident Fund (RAF) levies imposed on every litre of diesel it purchases.
This means Eskom can claim at least R3.65 on every litre of diesel it uses for its gas turbines. Eskom claimed diesel rebates of R799m in 2020 and R1.6bn in 2021. This is some of the money it used to keep its business operating...
BARNARD MOFOKENG | Extend oil rebates to other sectors, not just to Eskom
More businesses should be able to claim tax rebates on fuel
Eskom has the privilege to claim rebates for every litre of diesel it buys and uses to manage the energy crisis through the VAT system from the SA Revenue Service (Sars). In terms of the Customs and Excise Act, Eskom claims back from Sars the fuel and Road Accident Fund (RAF) levies imposed on every litre of diesel it purchases.
This means Eskom can claim at least R3.65 on every litre of diesel it uses for its gas turbines. Eskom claimed diesel rebates of R799m in 2020 and R1.6bn in 2021. This is some of the money it used to keep its business operating...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos