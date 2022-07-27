×

Letters

READER LETTER | Mbeki spot-on at Duarte memorial

By READER LETTER - 27 July 2022 - 10:38
Former President Thabo Mbeki.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Love or hate him, former president Thabo Mbeki spoke truth to power when he didn't mince his words honouring the anti-apartheid fallen heroine, Jesse Duarte, during her memorial service.

Mbeki glaringly pointed out the flaws in the ruling party and mentioned that his beloved party had failed to renew itself in accordance with Nasrec resolutions of 2017 and even to date fails to provide basic services to citizens.

Rising stats of unemployment, abject poverty, inequality and corruption characterised Mbeki's tribute speech. As a leader, you are bound to be criticised one way or the other. And instead of sulking and hunting down your critics, you better do self-introspection and correct your ways.

We are today faced with lawlessness in the country and illegal guns continue to hold us at ransom. Innocent citizens are brutally murdered on a daily basis and these ruthless murderers easily get bail and sometimes get acquitted for "lack of evidence".

For how long will we continue to suffer? I am glad Mbeki cited my province, Free State, as an example of  ineffective municipality entrusted with running people's affairs. How can 15 municipalities in this province led by the ruling party owe Eskom R16bn and also getting junk status by ratings agency and yet there are no solutions in sight?

Mbeki is worried that lack of solutions and comprehensive plan to address widespread problems that beset our country at all levels could  result in our own Arab Spring. We are really sitting on a ticking time bomb that can explode any time.

And unless something is done to salvage the situation, which is getting worse every day, I fear for the worst for our country.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State

