KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life

A KwaZulu-Natal pupil who was suspended from school over her traditional attire, but was later allowed to return after the education department intervened, has ended her life.

On Tuesday the provincial education department said it was saddened by the news of the death of the 15-year-old pupil from Nombika High in the iLembe district.

The pupil was reportedly suspended over traditional attire she had to wear because of her ancestral calling.

“The deceased was recently in the news because of the problem she had with the school regarding her traditional rituals.