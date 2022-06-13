Shifting from toxic to positive masculinity

When Will Smith walked onto the stage at this year’s Oscar ceremony and slapped Chris Rock in the face, he did so in a show of masculine aggression in retaliation for a joke Rock had made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Tapping into the uglier side of masculinity, Smith seemed compelled to assert and showcase his manhood by meeting the occasion with violence.

While many felt Rock’s joke was in bad taste —it poked fun at Pinkett Smith’s alopecia — there was a range of alternative responses that didn’t involve physical violence. But Smith chose it regardless, as we men tend to do.

In a teary speech after winning his first Oscar for Best Leading Actor for his role in King Richard about a half hour after the incident, Smith spoke of feeling “called” in that moment to protect his family.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said. “In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world… Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams! But love will make you do crazy things.”

The notion that Smith was “protecting” his wife was viewed by many as a noble act, as evidenced by the standing ovation he received during and after his speech. This was toxic masculinity on display in full view of the entire world, and for the most part it seemed to be viewed as heroic.

So, what is toxic masculinity, you ask?

Healthline, a platform that covers all facets of physical and mental health, describes toxic masculinity as “an adherence to the limiting and potentially dangerous societal standards set for men and masculine-identifying people”.