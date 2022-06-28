The marimba extravaganza that is felt as much as it’s heard!

Young people from different backgrounds have come together to celebrate Youth Month through the sound of the marimba.

Known as the Sounds of Celebration Concert, the marimba extravaganza takes place over eight days starting on Sunday 26 June. Put together by Education Africa, the 9th edition features local marimba hub groups Pops Mohamed, Dave Reynolds, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Magda de Vries, Vienna Boys Choir from Austria and Queen Victoria School from Scotland.

Marimba lovers can look forward to be entertained with songs such as Shosholoza and Ketty Perry’s song Roar. Education Africa marimba specialist Joan Lithgow says the marimba festival seeks to give young South Africans and the global community the opportunity to celebrate social cohesion through music. The event has for the past two years been taking place virtually and it has allowed organisers to feature international acts.

“We decided to do it virtually again this year because we could not take a chance of going live – not knowing if people will come or not. Now that things are opened next year’s edition will be live.

"The virtual way opened up a new way of doing things. We have been able to have international groups to collaborate with us. Through the technology we are able to feature the Queen Victoria Dance School in Scotland.