Life for men who raped girl, 14, who killed herself over school victimisation

Two of the three men who raped a 14-year-old girl in Bloemfontein in 2017 were sentenced to life by the Bloemfontein sexual offences court.

Magistrate Jan Greyvensteyn sentenced Lerato Mahumapelo, 25, and Tlogelo Mooki, 23, both from Rocklands in Bloemfontein, for an incident that took place on December 16 2017.

The complainant committed suicide while the matter was in court.

One of the accused, Gomolemo Kganare, failed to attend court during the trial and a warrant was issued for his arrest.