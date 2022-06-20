Mental wellbeing is the cornerstone of good health

“I have invested in myself by taking self-care very seriously because I'm in an industry that requires a lot of energy. It's important that I take time to myself.”

In addressing the current state of youth mental wellness, Motadi believes that a small, yet necessary step to take would be to hear, understand and value the youth. He also encouraged his peers to constantly be in touch with self and to value themselves each day.

“As a young black and queer person, people try to erase me on a daily basis, so I live my life knowing that some people will choose not to see me. It’s important that I see myself. We just celebrated Youth Day and I asked myself what that means for me. I truly feel like the people in power are just spitting in the faces of those who died in 1976. It's time the government started seeing us by investing in us as the youth”.

As a society battling unemployment, poverty, gender-based violence and various other ills, some of these can indeed play a part in contributing towards mental health challenges.

According to Kgaogelo Photoane, founder of Not Alone SA, the current state of the youth’s mental wellness can be attributed to a number of different factors.

“What people don’t realise is that mental health issues can also be biological. Other factors can also be societal and economic. A lot of young people are not OK and there aren’t enough safe spaces to talk and be honest. People don’t feel heard and understood,” she said.

Not Alone SA is a registered non-profit organisation that is focused on mental health advocacy and awareness. It also seeks to destigmatise mental health disorders, while serving as a safe space for individuals on their journey of mental health.