×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Boxer who fought late Buthelezi becomes suicidal

I can't take the criticism anymore, says Mntungwa

10 June 2022 - 09:45

Siphesihle Mntungwa says the stress caused by the death of his boxing match opponent Simiso Buthelezi on Tuesday in Durban has had him contemplating suicide.

Buthelezi passed in a hospital two days after he suffered head injuries in the 10th and last round of the bout against Mntungwa on Sunday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'