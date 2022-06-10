Boxer who fought late Buthelezi becomes suicidal

I can't take the criticism anymore, says Mntungwa

Siphesihle Mntungwa says the stress caused by the death of his boxing match opponent Simiso Buthelezi on Tuesday in Durban has had him contemplating suicide.



Buthelezi passed in a hospital two days after he suffered head injuries in the 10th and last round of the bout against Mntungwa on Sunday...