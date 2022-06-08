Black middle-class can no longer breathe

Rising food prices, high taxes (including black tax) take their toll on cost of living

I recently went to buy groceries for my family. Every month, I buy groceries for two households – mine and my family’s.



I live in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg while my family lives in Soweto, where I was born and raised. I have been buying groceries for years and have always been conscious of how steadily the price of food is rising...