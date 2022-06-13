LISTEN| From attempting suicide to prioritizing mental wellness

Finding oneself is a challenge that is faced by many adults but imagine a child that finds themselves in that struggle. That coupled with seeing what you thought was your foundation fall apart.

There is no building anything without a foundation, without the materials to do so. One of the hardest things to do is having honest conversations with ourselves where we admit we are wounded and seeking the help that we need.

How we see ourselves has such a great bearing on the things that we tolerate, the things and people that we attach our self-worth to has such a great influence on the things that we believe we deserve.