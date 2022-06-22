×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two women killed by partners who were out on bail

Men had gender-based violence cases opened against them

By Bafana Nzimande - 22 June 2022 - 07:14

Mmapula Letsoalo and Duduzile Masango, both from Limpopo, have become the latest names on the long list of women who have been murdered by their partners, who had been granted bail for gender-based violence crimes.

Letsoalo, 40, was gunned down by her boyfriend in Mankweng village on Sunday, hours after her lover Matome Matlakala, 47, was granted bail. She had made a criminal complaint of intimidation against him and he was arrested and charged...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'