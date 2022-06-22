Two women killed by partners who were out on bail

Men had gender-based violence cases opened against them

Mmapula Letsoalo and Duduzile Masango, both from Limpopo, have become the latest names on the long list of women who have been murdered by their partners, who had been granted bail for gender-based violence crimes.



Letsoalo, 40, was gunned down by her boyfriend in Mankweng village on Sunday, hours after her lover Matome Matlakala, 47, was granted bail. She had made a criminal complaint of intimidation against him and he was arrested and charged...