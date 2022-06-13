The crushing effect of toxic shame

Self-forgiveness helps one heal

Many of us have most likely experienced shame at some point in our lives. This may have been as a result of a mistake we made or after realising that our actions have caused harm to the next person.



However, shame becomes toxic when it affects our overall outlook on self and when it opens the door to feelings of anger and disgust. A simple look in the mirror can give rise to intense feelings of worthlessness. Before you know it, you are covered by a dark and heavy blanket of self-loathing, which feels hard to remove...