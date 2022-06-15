ActionSA slams ANC coalition failure ahead of Nelson Mandela Bay’s day zero

ActionSA has slammed the ANC coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay for its “failure” to communicate how it plans to respond to water outages in the metro.

The party said it had been clear day zero was fast approaching, but despite this, the local government failed to mitigate the crisis.

“For months it has been clear this day would come as a result of low rainfall levels and a complete failure of the municipality, provincial and national government to mitigate the disaster.”

The party called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare the metro a national disaster.

“ActionSA calls upon the president to declare Nelson Mandela Bay a national disaster, something which should already have taken place to ensure emergency resources are made available to assist residents and businesses.”

It also announced it will be contesting the ward 43 by-election in KwaNobuhle, one of the communities affected by water outages.