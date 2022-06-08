Msiza in power talks as ANC conference was held

As the Limpopo ANC conference got under way at the weekend, behind the scenes former provincial treasurer and party strongman Danny Msiza held horse trading talks with an Eastern Cape lobby group to forge alliances ahead of the party's December conference.



In what one senior Limpopo leader called “the conference within the conference”, Msiza was approached by a group led by Eastern Cape MEC Babalo Madikizela asking for Limpopo's support of Phumulo Masualle for ANC secretary-general job come December. ..