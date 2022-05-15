Departments failing to pay their municipal bills

Government departments in Gauteng owe municipalities more than R449m.

This was revealed by MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile in response to parliamentary questions posed by the DA in the legislature.

Maile revealed that out of a total debt of R449m owed to municipalities, Emfuleni, the worst performing municipality, was owed R26.56m, followed by Lesedi municipality at R16.24m and Merafong at R2.59m.

Emfuleni and Merafong municipalities are now under administration.

The worst top six offenders in the province are:

Health — R344m;

Human settlements — R55.9m;

Education — R46.4m;

Infrastructure development — R9.6m;

Social development -— R6.5 and

Roads and transport — R5.9m.

DA MPL Solly Msimanga said the money owed to these municipalities could help ease financial pressure as the financially distressed municipalities were struggling to render basic services to their residents.

“While the Gauteng government departments are failing to own up to their responsibility of paying their utility bills, it is the municipalities who are left stranded and unable to pay off the debt owed to rand Water and Eskom, to fix and maintain dilapidated municipal infrastructure and attend to day-to-day service delivery.