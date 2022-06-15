×

South Africa

Umlazi schoolboy applies for ID, receives death certificate instead

15 June 2022 - 13:52
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The death certificate stated that the schoolboy died of natural causes in Soweto.
Image: supplied

A matric pupil from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal who applied for an identity document in February was shocked to discover he had “died of natural causes” in another province.

The pupil applied for an ID at the department of home affairs office in Isipingo, south of Durban.

But when he went to fetch it in March, he was handed a death certificate instead.

It stated he had died of natural causes in Soweto, Gauteng.

A teacher posted on Facebook about his plight and efforts to rectify the error on Tuesday night.

“I am his teacher since grade 10. The boy is here. He is alive. He is learning on a daily basis, but this situation is so bad that I can see he is getting distracted from his books,” she wrote.

She called on social media users to help the pupil get answers, as the home affairs department staff in Isipingo did not appear to be helpful.

The post was deleted on Wednesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal home affairs manager Cyril Mncwabe told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE the matter was receiving attention.

TimesLIVE

