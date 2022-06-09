Batten down the hatches, forecasters say icy weather is on the way

Winter is about to hit SA hard, with warnings of gales that will damage buildings, waves that will threaten vessels, torrential rain that will flood roads and informal settlements, freezing conditions and snow.

The SA Weather Service said the Western Cape would be the first area affected by a series of cold fronts but most of the country would feel the chill during next week.

“A series of cold fronts are expected to make landfall over the western parts of the country early next week and move eastward, affecting most of SA,” the service said.

“These cold fronts are expected to result in strong winds, high waves, heavy rainfall, light snow and a significant drop in temperatures.”

Heralding the first front, northwesterly winds gusting up to 80km/h were expected in southern parts of the Northern Cape and interior of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape from Sunday.

“These strong winds are likely to result in damage to formal and informal settlements as well as possible structural damage in these areas.